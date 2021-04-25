YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,420 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,484 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

