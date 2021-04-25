YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. 10,665,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.