YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average is $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

