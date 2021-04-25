YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,083 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 212,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

MS traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,005,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

