YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $488.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,759. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.24 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.34 and its 200-day moving average is $475.04. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

