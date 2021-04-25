YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 624 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.94. The company had a trading volume of 716,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

