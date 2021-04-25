YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,942 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,813. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.