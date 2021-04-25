YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 38,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.03. 6,299,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

