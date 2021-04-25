Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.58 or 0.01043796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00656236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,305.28 or 1.00069732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

