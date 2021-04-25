YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $932,779.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00065542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00094423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00682062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.86 or 0.07961799 BTC.

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

