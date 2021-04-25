YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0118

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.56 million and $969,909.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

