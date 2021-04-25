yOUcash (YOUC) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $52.39 million and $581.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00724193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00094748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.63 or 0.07615280 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

