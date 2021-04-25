yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.86 Million

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 592.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $18.21 or 0.00036471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 1,318.7% against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

