Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 23.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 130,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

