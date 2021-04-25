YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $265,329.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $265,329.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00006962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00266320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.56 or 0.01034310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00655260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,238.25 or 1.00137536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 395,722 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

