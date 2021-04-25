Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $7.80 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.81 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

