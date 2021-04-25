Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 419,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

