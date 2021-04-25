Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.64. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $12.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.48. 851,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,935. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.