Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.64. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $12.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.48. 851,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,935. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

