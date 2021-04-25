Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Carter’s reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. 471,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Carter’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

