Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.91 Million

Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce sales of $418.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.30 million and the lowest is $412.40 million. Clarivate posted sales of $240.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $25.97 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

