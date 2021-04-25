Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $109.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $112.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $501.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $553.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $579.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.52. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

