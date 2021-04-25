Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $980.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.52 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSE:DASH opened at $152.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.85. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

