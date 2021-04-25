Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.35. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

FSBW traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $67.01. 6,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

