Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.