Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.22 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $369.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.27 million to $372.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $555.00 million, with estimates ranging from $554.99 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillz.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

