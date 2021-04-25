Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.22 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $369.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.27 million to $372.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $555.00 million, with estimates ranging from $554.99 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillz.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.
Skillz stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $46.30.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.