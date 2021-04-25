Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 19.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Welltower by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,189,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

