Zacks: Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 625,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

