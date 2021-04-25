Zacks: Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report sales of $321.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $346.00 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

HXL opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

