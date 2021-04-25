Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $359.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $395.25 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.