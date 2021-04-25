Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.31 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

