Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $11.95. 144,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

