Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.67. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

