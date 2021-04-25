Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.