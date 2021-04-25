Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.41). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

PACB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. 1,868,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,210. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,189 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

