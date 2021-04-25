Zacks: Analysts Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Perspecta reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Perspecta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Perspecta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Perspecta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

