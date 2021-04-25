Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.34). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 133.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PlayAGS by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 184,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

