Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

