Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.50 Million

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $57.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.72 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $108.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $337.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $380.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $489.07 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $548.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

