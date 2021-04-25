Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.97. 17,786,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,001,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

