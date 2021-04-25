Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.