Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.