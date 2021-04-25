Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

TNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 74,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $167.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

