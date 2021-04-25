Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $108.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $109.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $467.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $37,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.48 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.