Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $20.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the highest is $21.34 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $17.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $88.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.36 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $110.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

