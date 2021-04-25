Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.80. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

