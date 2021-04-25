Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,104,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

