Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 661,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,955. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,690,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,356,720 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.