Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $952.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $952.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $915.00 million. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.