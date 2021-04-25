Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $3.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

HFC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $3,815,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

