Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $6.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce earnings per share of $6.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74. Intuit posted earnings per share of $4.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $8.14 on Friday, hitting $414.92. The company had a trading volume of 981,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,379. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $256.58 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.