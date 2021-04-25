Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.66 Million

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $87.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.40 million and the lowest is $86.91 million. Lantheus reported sales of $90.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $389.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.68 million, with estimates ranging from $471.10 million to $472.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

